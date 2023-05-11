Megan Mestuzzi signs with Marietta College Dance Team

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Megan Mestuzzi, a dancer from Marietta High School, has officially signed with Marietta College to further her education and continue playing the sport she loves.

Megan has been dancing since she was two years old and after a tryout with the Marietta College dance team, she will be able to continue dancing in college.

While competing with the Pioneer dance team, Megan plans to study music education at Marietta College.

