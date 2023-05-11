MOV Students win ‘Kids Kick Opioids’ Design Contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) – Several students from the Mid-Ohio Valley are regional winners of the Kids Kick Opioids contest.

The contest is a competition designed to spur creativity and raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse, according to a statement from West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

The Mid-Ohio Valley region has six student winners who were announced on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

The winners are:

Davonte Cooper, of Ravenswood Middle School in Jackson County

Maycee Lewis and Makynlee Nance, of New Haven Elementary School in Mason County

Willow Mollohan and Alivia Linkinoggor, Harmonie Ashman, of Geary Elementary and Middle School in Roane County

Morrisey received a total of 2,347 entries from 2,450 students at 66 middle and elementary schools across West Virginia.

The submissions included a mix of drawings, poems, and other designs aimed at promoting awareness.

Judges recognized winning entries from 65 students overall. Those designs, including the ones created by the MOV winners, will be displayed in the State Capitol in the fall.

The statewide winner and runner-up will be announced soon. That winning entry will appear in newspapers across West Virginia as the Attorney General’s next public service announcement.

