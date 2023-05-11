Obituary: Wigal, Cleveland Eugene

Cleveland Eugene Wigal, 62, of Parkersburg, WV, was welcomed home by our Heavenly Father on May 11, 2023 after a long battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

Cleve was born on Oct. 14, 1960 to Mark Eugene Wigal and Dorotha Trembly-Wigal-Reyes in Parkersburg, WV.

Cleve was employed with Direct Delivery for 10 years as a Courier. He thoroughly loved his job because he got to explore the countryside and listen to his favorite country hits. He also loved sharing videos of beautiful farmlands and lakes on social media.

On March 3, 2023, Cleve married Sandra Miracle, 59, his domestic partner of 40 years, making her his wife inside the Marietta Memorial Hospital chapel. Cleve and Sandy have two beautiful daughters, Nicole Miracle (VA) and Stormy Wigal(Parkersburg), who gave them four lovely granddaughters, Baleigh Holbert, PeytonMiracle, Keica Huskey, and Chanel Wigal.

Cleve was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Carl and Mary Wigal and maternal grandparents Howard and Eleanor Trembly. He is survived by his mother, Dorotha Trembly-Wigal-Reyes of Morgantown, his older sister, Cassie Fabiano and husband Ray of Morgantown, and his younger sister, Cheryl Wigal-Steffen of Luzerne, PA. He is also survived by half-brother Chad Reyes and wife Nikki of Morgantown, as well as half brother Creden Wigal and wife Nickie of Converse, TX.

More than anything, Cleve loved hanging out with his family and having a herd of Chihuahuas and cats to wake up to every day. He’s always been a big dog/cat lover. He had a love for fishing, especially for bass or trout. He loved being outdoors and was an excellent gardener. In his earlier years, he loved hunting on his grandparent’s farm, but later ended up feeding and filming many of the deer from his yard to show them to everyone on Facebook. He was a huge lover of muscle cars as well. Cleve had a huge heart and would help any of his neighbors or family if needed. Cleve will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services will be held at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg Saturday at 2:00 pm.

Visitation will be Saturday from noon until service time at 2:00.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Leavitt’s Funeral Home to offset costs for his burial expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

