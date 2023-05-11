Parkersburg police department Det. Zimmerman receives 2022 Officer of the Year award

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “It’s very humbling to receive something like this,” Det. James Zimmerman said. “Especially when it comes from your peers. It’s always humbling to get something like this.”

Parkersburg police detective, James Zimmerman is the local Fraternal Order of Police’s 2022 Officer of the Year.

The lodge president, Lieutenant Beniah Depue says Zimmerman has earned this award because of his tireless work ethic.

“He’s essentially on call 24 hours per day, never misses the phone, he’s out for cases all the time,” Lt. Depue said. “He works more than I do. So, the lodge felt, and I agreed that nobody is more suited for the award for 2022 than Detective Zimmerman.”

Zimmerman has been focused as the lead detective on the case of missing Parkerbsurg woman Gretchen Fleming who went missing in December of last year.

“Absolutely tremendous amount of time, effort and energy that he has put in. And a lot of it is on his own time,” Lt. Depue said.

Detective Zimmerman says this award is a great feeling. But the award will mean more once the Gretchen case gets a conclusion.

“As far as the Gretchen Fleming case goes, there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done,” said Det. Zimmerman. “You know, I think this is more a testament to the people who have supported me through the process of that case and we’re going to continue to work on that. But this will probably be more meaningful in the near future than it is right now.”

Detective Zimmerman says he credits his colleagues he works with every day for this achievement.

