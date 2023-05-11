Parkersburg police department Det. Zimmerman receives 2022 Officer of the Year award

Det. Zimmerman is being honored for his work in 2022.
Det. Zimmerman is being honored for his work in 2022.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “It’s very humbling to receive something like this,” Det. James Zimmerman said. “Especially when it comes from your peers. It’s always humbling to get something like this.”

Parkersburg police detective, James Zimmerman is the local Fraternal Order of Police’s 2022 Officer of the Year.

The lodge president, Lieutenant Beniah Depue says Zimmerman has earned this award because of his tireless work ethic.

“He’s essentially on call 24 hours per day, never misses the phone, he’s out for cases all the time,” Lt. Depue said. “He works more than I do. So, the lodge felt, and I agreed that nobody is more suited for the award for 2022 than Detective Zimmerman.”

Zimmerman has been focused as the lead detective on the case of missing Parkerbsurg woman Gretchen Fleming who went missing in December of last year.

“Absolutely tremendous amount of time, effort and energy that he has put in. And a lot of it is on his own time,” Lt. Depue said.

Detective Zimmerman says this award is a great feeling. But the award will mean more once the Gretchen case gets a conclusion.

“As far as the Gretchen Fleming case goes, there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done,” said Det. Zimmerman. “You know, I think this is more a testament to the people who have supported me through the process of that case and we’re going to continue to work on that. But this will probably be more meaningful in the near future than it is right now.”

Detective Zimmerman says he credits his colleagues he works with every day for this achievement.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huggins hit with suspension, pay reduction following offensive comments
Marietta man pleads guilty in death of infant, sentencing on May 12th
Trial continued for Washington Co. man being tried for two cases involving rape
Philip Lee Starcher
Obituary: Starcher, Philip Lee
Charged 05/09/2023
SHERIFF: Woman dies after drunk boyfriend runs her over
Skylar Neese's family during Tuesday's parole hearing for Rachel Shoaf
Parole denied for teen’s murderer

Latest News

The goal of the system is to better understand and reduce cancer in the fire service.
National Firefighter Registry aims to understand and reduce cancer in the fire service
West Virginia students can apply for the Hope Scholarship until May 15
West Virginia students can apply for the Hope Scholarship until May 15
EPA proposes new emission limits for fossil fuel-fired power plants
EPA proposes new emission limits for fossil fuel-fired power plants
Letter carriers want people to participate in food drive this Saturday
Letter carriers want people to participate in food drive this Saturday