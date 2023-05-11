Summer Music Series coming to Parkersburg

By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Summer Music Series is coming soon to Parkersburg and the performance schedule for 2023 has been released.

The weekly event will be located at City Park and will feature different musical acts every Thursday, according to a statement from Artsbridge.

The Summer Music Series will run from June 1 to August 24, 2023. Performances will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is coordinated by Artsbridge, a nonprofit organization that helps ignite the arts within the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Artsbridge says it has formed new partnerships with local businesses to create new sponsorship opportunities and has continued nurturing relationships with sponsors from years past to bring the Mid-Ohio Valley a weekly event for people of all ages to look forward to.

Music goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

Summer Music Series Schedule:

6/1: Jim Forshey Elvis Tribute sponsored by: People’s Bank

6/8: Johnny Stats Band sponsored by: Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home

6/15: Independent State sponsored by: RMA Presents

6/22: Waverly Run sponsored by: Vaughn-Kimes Funeral Home

6/29: Track 9 sponsored by: Jan Dils Attorneys at Law

7/6: Patsy Cline Tribute sponsored by: CFI Engineering Inc.

7/13: Henrie Lane sponsored by: WV Central Credit Union

7/20: Insured Sound sponsored by: Sir Speedy

7/27: JP Chandler Band sponsored by: First Presbyterian Church - Parkersburg

8/3: Wildfire Band sponsored by: First Mutual Bank

8/10: Steve Hussey Band sponsored by: Marshall Alumni - MOV Thundering Bison Chapter

8/17: Todd Burge sponsored by: NorthBend Wealth Management

8/24: Battle of the Bands sponsored by: Napoli’s

Please be sure to check Artsbridge’s Facebook page for weather-related performance updates.

