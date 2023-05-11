West Virginia students can apply for the Hope Scholarship until May 15

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginian students only have a few more days to apply for the Hope Scholarship.

The deadline for applications is Monday, May 15. Eligible West Virginia students who apply can receive over $4,000 that can go toward private school tuition, homeschooling resources, and other educational expenses. The scholarship is intended to give West Virginia families the opportunity to create educational experiences tailored to meet the needs of their kids, according to the state treasurer’s office.

Students who have been enrolled in a public school for at least 45 days are eligible for the scholarship. After applying, students must remain enrolled until a decision is made.

Aimee Fleak, Parkersburg Catholic Schools’ Advancement Director, encouraged families to apply for funds before the deadline even if they’re on the fence about sending their kids to a private school. She said applying is easy. “That initial application process takes about ten minutes, and then from that point forward, each year you would just submit, probably about a five-minute time period, just go ahead and update your information on the hope website, and make sure your student is eligible to receive this scholarship for years going forward,” Fleak said.

The online application can be found at https://hopescholarshipwv.com/.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.