Wood County Commission hears accounting presentations

The Wood County Commission is taking steps toward improving its accounting.
By Chase Campbell
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wood County Commission on May 11 heard presentations from CPAs Jodey Altier and Brett Burns of Perry and Associates.

Altier and Burns were hired by the county to perform an audit and consulting services, respectively. Though neither CPA reported extensive, serious problems with how the Commission handles the county’s money, they identified issues with the county’s record keeping.

Burns said the county’s accounting system is outdated. Crucially, the system doesn’t integrate with the Sheriff’s Tax Office system, meaning data must be manually reconciled, which Burns said doesn’t happen consistently or accurately.

Burns recommended the commission either hire a full-time county finance director or hire Perry and Associates or another CPA firm to perform quarterly reviews of its financials in order to address these issues. Commission President Blair Couch said the commissioners and the other elected officials in the county took the assessment to heart and would make good on its recommendations.

Also discussed during the commission meeting on May 11 were its insurance policies for its employees during the 2023-2024 fiscal year and a resolution related to dispatcher retirement.

