WVBOE: Report shows marginalized groups suspended from school more often than others

A new report shown to the West Virginia State Board of Education is showing some groups of students are suspended at higher rates than others.
By Matt Lackritz
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new report shown to the West Virginia State Board of Education is showing some groups of students are suspended at higher rates than others.

According to the WVBOE, of the nearly 70,000 student suspensions during the 2022 school year, black students, students from low-income homes, foster homes, homeless students, and those with disabilities are all suspended more frequently.

Director of Leadership and Development Drew McClanahan said they’re working toward finding solutions.

“We saw a very large disproportionate rate of suspensions for foster care students,” he said. “For instance, 78% of foster care students that were referred for school discipline were suspended. We see similar traits with black students.”

Part of the data shows the average suspended student in West Virginia got six days, but black and foster students had around a nine-day average during the 2022 school year.

The WVBOE said West Virginia’s school population lost nearly 180,000 school days from all the suspensions in the 2022 school year.

The Rev. Matthew Watts with Grace Bible Church said this is something he’s been trying to bring attention to for eight years.

I believe that this data starts us down the road to understand the severity, how complicated the magnitude, and the scope of the problem,” he said. " I think that we can show how when you connect the dots, school suspension is a contributor to many of our problems.”

The WVBOE has a few recommendations after gathering, including an increase in training along with more resources and transparency.

The school discipline update is available on the WVDE website.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huggins hit with suspension, pay reduction following offensive comments
Charged 05/09/2023
SHERIFF: Woman dies after drunk boyfriend runs her over
Marietta man pleads guilty in death of infant, sentencing on May 12th
Trial continued for Washington Co. man being tried for two cases involving rape
Philip Lee Starcher
Obituary: Starcher, Philip Lee
Skylar Neese's family during Tuesday's parole hearing for Rachel Shoaf
Parole denied for teen’s murderer

Latest News

Four people were arrested in Athens County.
Four people arrested in Athens County
Wood County Commission hears accounting presentations
Wood County Commission hears accounting presentations
The goal of the system is to better understand and reduce cancer in the fire service.
National Firefighter Registry aims to understand and reduce cancer in the fire service
West Virginia students can apply for the Hope Scholarship until May 15
West Virginia students can apply for the Hope Scholarship until May 15
Parkersburg police department Det. Zimmerman receives 2022 Officer of the Year award
Parkersburg police department Det. Zimmerman receives 2022 Officer of the Year award