WVU Coaches Caravan comes to Parkersburg Country Club

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Amidst a lot of controversy the past week with Bob Huggins homophobic and derogatory statements on a radio show, the WVU coaches caravan still came to Parkersburg.

The day of the coaches caravan, WVU released its official punishment for Bob Huggins and he was a no show to the event at the Parkersburg Country Club.

Newly appointed athletic director, Wren Baker, was in attendance as well as head football coach Neal Brown.

The point of the caravan was to excite the public all over the state of West Virginia about Mountaineers sports.

Baker, has had his hands full recently, but he has a plan for the Mountaineer Athletic Program and meeting with the public is the perfect way to get everybody on board.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.