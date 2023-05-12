Camden Clark Medical Center celebrates National Nurses Week

The hospital’s south tower has been providing food, activities, and music during the convergence of National Nurses Week, National Hospital Week, and Camden Clark’s 125-year anniversary.
Employees enjoy banana splits in the hospital's south tower.
(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Camden Clark Medical Center is celebrating the work of its nurses for National Nurses Week.

Lea Anne Steele, director of acute care services, is delighted to see smiles on the faces of their healthcare team amid the national nursing shortage.

“There’s lots of laughter and lots of camaraderie. We’ve seen our chief nursing officer out and about, as well as nursing leaders, managers and directors. We’ve got lots of pictures and captured a lot of smiles from our staff. Staff really enjoyed the fact that we are taking time to recognize the work that they do.”

Steele started her career in healthcare 31 years ago as a nurse tech while enrolled at West Virginia University. Despite the challenges of the national nursing shortages, Steele says her team rallied together and is stronger than ever.

