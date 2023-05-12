Four people arrested in Athens County

Four people were arrested in Athens County.
Four people were arrested in Athens County.(WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Four people were arrested in Athens County, Ohio.

On May 10, 2023, the Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force, the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority responded to neighboring addresses of 2600 and 2644 Perry Ridge Road in reference to suspected drug activity.

While on scene, Adult Parole Authority attempted to make contact with a male who was on probation. At 2644 Perry Ridge Road, Agents were told of a male inside the residence who had an active warrant for his arrest. The male, Seth Wheatley, age 43, of New Marshfield was located and placed under arrest. Steven Dougan, age 41, of Albany was also located inside the residence and placed under arrest for an active warrant. When taking the males into custody, drug paraphernalia was observed throughout the residence. Consent to search the residence was gained from the homeowner and a search was conducted. The search yielded suspected fentanyl as well as methamphetamine. These items were collected and will be sent to BCI labs for testing and charges for possession are pending until lab results are confirmed.

Sheriff Smith states “Agents at 2600 Perry Ridge Road also gained consent to search the residence and subsequently located a bulk amount of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.” Linda Monroe, age 46, of Nelsonville and John Snyder, age 54, of Nelsonville were both placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance. Pending BCI lab results, additional charges are pending. All suspects were then transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huggins hit with suspension, pay reduction following offensive comments
Charged 05/09/2023
SHERIFF: Woman dies after drunk boyfriend runs her over
Marietta man pleads guilty in death of infant, sentencing on May 12th
Trial continued for Washington Co. man being tried for two cases involving rape
Philip Lee Starcher
Obituary: Starcher, Philip Lee
Skylar Neese's family during Tuesday's parole hearing for Rachel Shoaf
Parole denied for teen’s murderer

Latest News

Wood County Commission hears accounting presentations
Wood County Commission hears accounting presentations
The goal of the system is to better understand and reduce cancer in the fire service.
National Firefighter Registry aims to understand and reduce cancer in the fire service
West Virginia students can apply for the Hope Scholarship until May 15
West Virginia students can apply for the Hope Scholarship until May 15
Parkersburg police department Det. Zimmerman receives 2022 Officer of the Year award
Parkersburg police department Det. Zimmerman receives 2022 Officer of the Year award