Four people arrested in Athens County

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Four people were arrested in Athens County, Ohio.

On May 10, 2023, the Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force, the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority responded to neighboring addresses of 2600 and 2644 Perry Ridge Road in reference to suspected drug activity.

While on scene, Adult Parole Authority attempted to make contact with a male who was on probation. At 2644 Perry Ridge Road, Agents were told of a male inside the residence who had an active warrant for his arrest. The male, Seth Wheatley, age 43, of New Marshfield was located and placed under arrest. Steven Dougan, age 41, of Albany was also located inside the residence and placed under arrest for an active warrant. When taking the males into custody, drug paraphernalia was observed throughout the residence. Consent to search the residence was gained from the homeowner and a search was conducted. The search yielded suspected fentanyl as well as methamphetamine. These items were collected and will be sent to BCI labs for testing and charges for possession are pending until lab results are confirmed.

Sheriff Smith states “Agents at 2600 Perry Ridge Road also gained consent to search the residence and subsequently located a bulk amount of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.” Linda Monroe, age 46, of Nelsonville and John Snyder, age 54, of Nelsonville were both placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance. Pending BCI lab results, additional charges are pending. All suspects were then transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.

