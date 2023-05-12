Grand Jury returns 18 indictments on one person related to images of minors

By Carrie Rose
Published: May. 12, 2023
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Washington County Grand Jury has returned 18 counts on one person related to explicit material involving minors, according to court documents.

Mason Ryan Hebert, 22, of Marietta, Ohio has been indicted on two felony counts of Importuning, eight counts of felony Pandering Sexually-Oriented Material Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, six counts of felony Illegal Use of Minor or Impaired Person in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance, one count of felony Possessing Criminal Tools, and one misdemeanor count of Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles.

The case will move through the court system.

