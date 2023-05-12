Guysville man guilty of murder, four other charges

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) – A man from Athens County has been found guilty of murder and four other felony charges.

Justin Pennington, 37, of Guysville, Ohio, was found guilty of murder, involuntary manslaughter, breaking and entering, and felonious assault, according to a statement from Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn.

Additionally, Pennington was found guilty of felonious assault involving a separate victim.

In June 2021 Pennington brutally assaulted Blaine Sharpe in Lodi Township and left him for dead.

Pennington then walked to Sharpe’s daughter’s home and told her he “just beat the pulp out of her father,” according to a report from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office

Sharpe was found unresponsive when paramedics arrived on scene.

Less than an hour after murdering Sharpe, Pennington went to Fossil Rock Road and assaulted Heather Irwin with an aluminum baseball bat.

Pennington is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Patrick Lang on May 25 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.