Jackson Park Pool update, property rezoning revisited, and more at Vienna City Council

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna City Council discussed multiple issues at Thursday night’s meeting.

Council has officially announced that Jackson Park Pool will remain closed this summer.

Council Member Melissa Elam explained that they cannot correct all the pool’s issues in time to safely open it this summer.

“We considered and tried to even think is there any way we could just fill it up and fix a few things but we - you know, we uncovered in all the inspection process more issues than we knew initially when we voted to close the pool,” she said.

Mayor Randy Rapp added that Parkersburg is increasing its city pool’s hours and availability this summer.

Also at council, members unanimously approved to join a state program that will pay for the rehabilitation or replacement of five local bridges. Rapp told WTAP that whether they are repaired or replaced depends on how they do in inspections.

“It’s an incredible savings for the City of Vienna,” Rapp said.

He told WTAP that this could save the city up to $5 million dollars.

Bridges included in the effort are at...

9th Street

12th Street

17th Street

27th Street

28th Street

Also at council, the ordinance that would rezone the 57th Street Grand Central Avenue property from residential to commercial officially passed. The property owners plan on using the property as a free clothing closet for women.

For background on this issue from last city council meeting click here.

Council member Kim Williams was the only member who voted against it.

“Everything in the comprehensive plan supports commercial development from 34th Street south, not 34th Street north,” she said.

During public forum, an owner of the property said, “Through the entire process of the planning commission, everything that we did was surrounding that comprehensive plan.”

Many arguments for and against the rezoning efforts were rehashed from last council meeting.

An owner of the property said that protective covenants will protect the property in terms of how it can be used.

“We can’t be anything like a gambling joint, we can’t be a vape shop, we can’t be a bar, we can’t sell lewd materials, so I think the community is protected…,” he said.

Worries about how the now re-zoned property will be used in the future when the owners leave were brought up at last city council meeting.

Williams pushed back, saying that it’s not enough protection.

“For the City of Vienna to enforce those covenants, we would have to go to court to do that. There’s no guarantee that the court would find us to have standing in the court,” she said.

Vienna’s city attorney told WTAP that it’s not common to see these cases in court because people typically don’t violate restrictive covenants.

Council Member Jim Leach came prepared with seven points from West Virginia case law that courts look at when a zoning decision is challenged to support the decision to move forward with the re-zoning effort.

Williams came prepared with a counter argument to each statement.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.