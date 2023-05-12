Make-A-Wish celebrates 40th birthday and the wishes granted

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Greater Pennsylvania-West Virginia chapter granted its first wish back on May 5th, 1983, when a young boy named Brian got his wish to travel to Texas to get a piggyback ride from his uncle.

Since then, the chapter’s granted over 20 thousand wishes across its region. Including one wood county girl who got her wish back in 2022 to be able to move around more in the Vienna area.

Allison Sutton struggles with epilepsy and mobility issues. Both of these conditions make it difficult for her to be outside and move around much.

Her mother, Carey Wineman found a solution to Allison’s issue through the Make-A-Wish Foundation after speaking with another parent at a peer support group at Wood County Society.

“That’s how I found out about it. And I started the process. I went online and it was a couple forms and then they contacted us,” said Wineman.

After a series of paperwork and interviews, the foundation’s Greater Pa.-W.Va. chapter along with Allison’s parents decided on the best way to help Allison with her love of being outdoors and moving around the area.

“And so, we determined that golf cart was the best option for her. And, yes, specifically a Hello Kitty golf cart,” said Northern W.Va. Make-A-Wish Foundation regional manager, Vanessa Zweig.

With the use of this purple and pink golf cart with Hello Kitty stickers, Allison is able to travel around Vienna.

“It was a great connection to get her out into the community. And so, she can enjoy different aspects just driving around the town,” said Allison’s father, Rick Sutton.

Officials with the local Make-A-Wish chapter say wishes like these are what the organization always strives to accomplish.

“Each wish is so special in its own way,” said Zweig. “Even when we do the same wishes, they’re all different. And each experience is so special and so amazing, and I’m so honored to be able to be a part of an organization that provides these opportunities.”

If you would like to donate to the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s local chapter, you can click this link to find out more information.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.