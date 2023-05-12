Marietta High School students shadow city leaders for student government day

This is Marietta’s first student government day since 2019.
Mayor Schlicher announces which departments students are being assigned.
Mayor Schlicher announces which departments students are being assigned.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - 36 Marietta High School seniors took a field trip to the fire station near city hall Friday morning for Marietta’s first student government day since 2019.

After arrival, small groups of students were assigned to the department they would ride-along with for the morning.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher’s office organized the event and he explained the program.

“We’ve teamed them up with department heads throughout the city. They’re going to see everything from police, fire, water, wastewater, streets, facilities and everything we do on a daily basis.”

He said events such as this provide students with hands-on opportunities that can’t be found in a traditional classroom setting.

“We can teach them everything in school but getting them out of the classroom for real world experiences is better than what they can read or see in textbooks.”

Multiple pizza places donated food for students and the Valley Gem provided drinks and a gathering location following student government day.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

