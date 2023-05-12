Marietta man gets maximum sentence for involuntary manslaughter

Michael Dawson was given the maximum sentence of 11 years for involuntary manslaughter on...
Michael Dawson was given the maximum sentence of 11 years for involuntary manslaughter on Friday, May 12, 2023.(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: May. 12, 2023
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man from Marietta was sentenced Friday for involuntary manslaughter.

Michael Dawson was accused by police of shaking his two-month-old son to death. His son, Gannon, died at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus in July 2020.

The baby had a skull fracture; a broken collar bone that was already healing; seven to eight broken or fractured ribs in various stages of healing; and new and old hemorrhages that were consistent with shaken baby syndrome, the Washington County Sheriff’s office said.

Dawson was given the maximum sentence for involuntary manslaughter, which is 11 years.

Previous coverage: https://www.wtap.com/2020/09/17/documents-sought-in-babys-july-death/

https://www.wtap.com/2023/03/30/marietta-man-pleads-guilty-death-infant-sentencing-may-12th/

