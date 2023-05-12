Marietta man indicted on sexual contact with a minor

(MGN)
By Carrie Rose
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Indictments were handed down to a Marietta man related to sexual contact with a minor.

Jeremy Scott Thompson, 42, of Marietta, was indicted on two felony counts of Gross Sexual Imposition for sexual contact with a person less than thirteen years of age, according to the indictment.

Thompson was also indicted on third degree misdemeanor charge of Sexual Imposition. The charge states the victim was thirteen years of age or older but less than sixteen.

Hearing dates have not been scheduled yet according to the court record.

