Marietta’s River Trail re-opening timeline is pushed back

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The re-opening of a section of Marietta’s River Trail - also known as Duck Creek trail - has been pushed back by at least a month, according to Mayor Josh Schlicher.

Originally, the plan was to re-open the section of the River Trail in early June.

Schlicher said the delay is due to equipment issues and weather delays.

A section of the River Trail collapsed in June of 2020. That was less than a year after it opened in October of 2019. It’s been closed ever since.

For more background on the project, click the links below.

