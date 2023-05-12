Marietta’s River Trail re-opening timeline is pushed back

The opening has been delayed by at least a month.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The re-opening of a section of Marietta’s River Trail - also known as Duck Creek trail - has been pushed back by at least a month, according to Mayor Josh Schlicher.

Originally, the plan was to re-open the section of the River Trail in early June.

Schlicher said the delay is due to equipment issues and weather delays.

A section of the River Trail collapsed in June of 2020. That was less than a year after it opened in October of 2019. It’s been closed ever since.

For more background on the project, click the links below.

https://www.wtap.com/2022/11/21/construction-marietta-river-trail-begins/

https://www.wtap.com/2021/01/11/the-river-trail-is-still-closed-and-locals-are-concerned-about-safety/

https://www.wtap.com/2021/07/03/city-marietta-sues-over-river-trail-damage/

