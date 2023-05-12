PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Jake! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society!

Jake is about 2-3 years old and his breed is currently unknown. He was surrender by his owner.

Jake is a good snuggler! He’s friendly with other dogs, cats, and children! He loves to be around all kinds of people!

Jake was recently neutered. He doesn’t know any commands currently but should be pretty easy to teach him some!

If you would like to adopt Jake or any other pets from the Pleasants County Humane Society head on over to www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org to make them apart of your forever home!

