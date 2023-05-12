Obituary: Flanigan, Ronnie L.

By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronnie L. Flanigan, 77, of West Union, WV, departed this life on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Willows Center of Parkersburg, WV, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Ronnie was born July 19, 1945 in Salem, WV, a son of the late John G. and Thelma L. (Davis) Flanigan.  He worked as an auto body technician for many years.  Ronnie was a proud veteran of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War where he served as a radio operator.  He greatly enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, and going camping.  Most of all, Ronnie enjoyed his grandchildren and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Helen M. (Shelton) Flanigan; his sons, Patrick D. Flanigan of Center Point, WV; John H. Flanigan (Melissa) of Pennsboro, WV; Chad Jernigan Flanigan (Kathleen) of Portland, TX; daughter, Kelly Nicholson (Jason) of Salem, WV; step daughter, Kimmy Sandy (Richard) of Center Point, WV; step son, Dr. Walter Nagy (Shannon) of Charleston, WV; 26 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Lou Travis Kinney (Sonny) of Salem, WV; Patricia Golden (Francis) of FL; brothers, Charles “Chuck” Travis (Pam) of Salem, WV; James Travis of Lightburn, OH; sister in law, Nicki Travis.

In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his step mother, Alma Flanigan; grandson, Arron Flanigan; step son, Alex Nagy, and brothers, Royce Flanigan, Robert Lee Travis, and Richard Travis.

Funeral services will be 11am, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV.  Burial will follow the service in the Bridgeport Cemetery in Bridgeport, WV.  Visitation will be 5pm-8pm on Monday, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

