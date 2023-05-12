Parkersburg P.D. waiting on D.N.A. and forensic evidence to come back

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Five months since the missing person’s report for Gretchen Fleming was filed on December 12th, Parkersburg police are still waiting on information and evidence to be examined.

Parkersburg police detective, James Zimmerman says forensic and D.N.A. evidence is still being examined at the W.Va. crime lab.

Zimmerman says he has been in contacts with the state lab on a weekly basis and is hoping to get answers soon. Detective Zimmerman also says there has been more progress in the case he says is painting a better picture of what happened the night Gretchen went missing.

“So, hopefully within the next couple weeks we’ll get some more answers from D.N.A. and some other new evidence that’s being analyzed. Hopefully we’ll have some answers soon,” says Zimmerman.

Zimmerman says there has been more search warrants conducted within the last few weeks.

Zimmerman says he has shared the information with Gretchen’s family throughout this case.

We will have more information as this story continues to develop.

