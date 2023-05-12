Pleasants Boys and Girls Club to host Community Math Night

(Source: Pexels)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Boys and Girls Club of Pleasants County will host a Community Math Night for students and their families.

The event is designed to allow family and community members to explore content, activities, and games that support math learning in fun ways, according to a statement from the Education Alliance.

Community Math Night will be on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Boys and Girls Club of Pleasants County in St. Marys W.Va.

The community event will be from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information call (304) 830-1593, or email allison@educationalliance.org.

