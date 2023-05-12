Scheduled flushing for parts of Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department will be flushing hydrants in parts of Marietta.

Hydrants will be flushed at County Road 4 starting at B.F Goodrich Road and including Howard Street; B.F. Goodrich Road to Ash Road; Shamrock Drive, Devol Drive, Westchester Drive, Mound Drive, and Arrow Drive.

The Oak Grove VFD will flush the hydrants on Monday, May 15, 2023, starting at 5 p.m. Flushing activity will be completed by the end of the evening.

Flushing the city’s fire hydrants is necessary to purge water mains of accumulated mineral deposits that have built up over time, according to a statement from the City of Marietta’s Water Superintendent.

The Water Superintendent says during and after the flushing, customers could experience fluctuating pressures, discolored/brown water (mineral deposits), or milky water (air).

After flushing is completed, customers who are experiencing brown/discolored water are asked to flush their cold-water lines (may take several minutes) to flush the service line from the main to their point of use in their home or business.

If problems persist, call the Water Treatment Plant as soon as possible at 374-6864 for further assistance.

