Taxpayer Assistance Center reopens in Parkersburg

(Source: MGN)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) is now open in Parkersburg.

The TAC has reopened, in part, due to additional funding through the Inflation Reduction Act, according to a statement from the Internal Revenue Service.

The office is located at 700 Market St., and paid parking and public transportation is available.

The Parkersburg TAC is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and operates by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, call 844-545-5640, and for more information visit IRS.gov and go to Contact Your Local IRS Office.

