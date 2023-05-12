Three local schools come together to host a mental health summit

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday morning at Meigs High School the focus was on one thing, hope and the mental health summit about hope always focused on just that, hope.

“Student ambassadors were asked to come up with a community service project so we were really stumped and then we had a student council meeting here at Meigs because a few of our students from Meigs had came up with an idea that there needed to be more outreach for mental health. And we named it AHA, About Hope Always,” Jaela Young said.

The mental health summit was easy for all three schools when the idea was brought to their attention but to get to that point it came with some speedbumps.

“When we first went at it we had multiple ideas of having a job fair aimed at mental health because we wanted to keep the students interactive and engaged not just being preached at the whole day,” Young said.

When the decision to host the summit came together the students involved wanted to make sure one message was clear. That message was, it’s okay to be okay.

“Our event was planned on helping others and not just ourselves and it’s okay to not be okay. There is still good in the world and we’re willing to help especially mentally and that being that having problems mentally will affect everything else, It is okay to not be okay,” Jacob Spencer said.

The students who helped organize Fridays mental health summit hope that it can be a stepping stone to mental health conversations throughout the state.

“I think this is a great opportunity because I’ve never heard of something like this before and for a small county like this it’s amazing to see this opportunity given to us and just the amount of support we’ve had and people reaching out to us I think it’s going to be big,” Hannah Smith said.

