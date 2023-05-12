Two Washington County Schools receive Purple Star designation

By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Marietta College and Washington State Community College received Purple Star designation.

Both schools received the designation for their efforts to support veterans and military students, and their families, according to a statement from Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner.

Colleges and universities are chosen to receive the Purple Star designation based on criteria like having a dedicated military/veteran office on campus, establishing priority registration for veterans and service members, and establishing student-led groups and organizations for veterans and service members.

The number of schools that have earned the Purple Star designation has increased to 46 since 2022 with the additions of Marietta College and Washington State Community College.

Ohio is the first state in the nation to establish the Collegiate Purple Star designation for schools that have worked to become military-friendly.

“With May being Military Appreciation Month, it’s an appropriate time to honor our military for all they do and to recognize the colleges and universities that support military-connected students and families,” Chancellor Gardner said.

