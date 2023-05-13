First annual Fenton glass bash takes place at Washington County fairgrounds

First annual Fenton glass bash kicks off in Marietta
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The first annual Fenton glass bash kicked off in Marietta this weekend. At the event they had many art pieces of all shapes and sizes for customers to enjoy.

Thousands of art glass pieces are being sold and collected at the event. A glass blowing station let people learn how to blow their own glass Christmas ornaments.

Organizer Garrett Graham explains why he believes the Fenton glass has held its value even after production stopped over a decade ago.

“I think partly with the Fenton factory being closed since 2011 now you have a lot of people who collected during that time period and their relatives are wanting to collect everything they can of it. Then you have a new group of people who missed being able to go to the Fenton art glass company and they’re starting to learn to appreciate the art glass in general,” said Graham.

The bash will be at the Washington county fairgrounds Sunday from 10-6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg P.D. waiting on D.N.A. and forensic evidence to come back
Parkersburg P.D. waiting on D.N.A. and forensic evidence to come back
Giant Flea Market back to full set up
Marietta man indicted on sexual contact with a minor
Michael Dawson was given the maximum sentence of 11 years for involuntary manslaughter on...
Marietta man gets maximum sentence for involuntary manslaughter
Grand Jury returns 18 indictments on one person related to images of minors

Latest News

Shimmy Mob
Shimmy Mob performs at the Point Park amphitheater to raise awareness for domestic abuse
High on Hope is a Christ-centered outreach ministry that focuses on assisting those working to...
High on Hope event provides resources & connection to those in recovery
Public forum will seek community input on recreation center plans
Public forum will seek community input on recreation center plans
Man from Spencer arrested for child porn