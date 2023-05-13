First annual Fenton glass bash takes place at Washington County fairgrounds

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The first annual Fenton glass bash kicked off in Marietta this weekend. At the event they had many art pieces of all shapes and sizes for customers to enjoy.

Thousands of art glass pieces are being sold and collected at the event. A glass blowing station let people learn how to blow their own glass Christmas ornaments.

Organizer Garrett Graham explains why he believes the Fenton glass has held its value even after production stopped over a decade ago.

“I think partly with the Fenton factory being closed since 2011 now you have a lot of people who collected during that time period and their relatives are wanting to collect everything they can of it. Then you have a new group of people who missed being able to go to the Fenton art glass company and they’re starting to learn to appreciate the art glass in general,” said Graham.

The bash will be at the Washington county fairgrounds Sunday from 10-6 p.m.

