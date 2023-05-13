High on Hope event provides resources & connection to those in recovery

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - High on Hope ministries recovery event returned to Parkersburg for the first time since 2019.

High on Hope is a Christ-centered outreach ministry that focuses on assisting those working to overcome addiction.

‘The Movement 23′ is their largest outreach event of the year.

Event coordinator Abby Craft says their goal is to bring Jesus to the center of the addiction crisis in America.

“My husband Tim and I are both in recovery and we both believe that Jesus Christ is the only answer to the drug epidemic we’re facing. We don’t take it lightly that we get to come and proclaim that freedom in Parkersburg.”

Various musical acts performed, including two Christian rap artists, which crafts says is a way for their ministry to bridge the gap to younger generations.

“It’s Christian rap music, so that brings a different side to people. People that are coming out of addiction, they can relate to that.”

Bounce houses and other activities were also made available to families with young children.

