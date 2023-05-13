Local high school gymnasts prepare to compete in National Championships

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Two local gymnasts from Gymniks Gymnastics in Vienna are headed to the Development Program 2023 National Championships held in Oklahoma this year.

Bella Woods, a freshman from Parkersburg High School and K.K. Woods, a sophomore from Parkersburg South High School, both qualified in regionals and were selected to compete in the National Championship.

For these girls, competing at this level is an honor as they will be competing amongst the best of the best from around the country.

These young athletes know it is amazing just to compete at the national tournament and they are going to go in excited and proud of what they have accomplished.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.