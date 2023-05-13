Mia Williams signs with Marietta College for cheer

Mia Williams (center) signs with Marietta College for cheer(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 12, 2023
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

Belpre High School senior Mia Williams is staying close to home for her college life, as she has signed with the Marietta College Pioneers to become a member of their cheer squad.

Mia has been cheering since she was five years old, and she says she lived her dream by being a cheerleader for her hometown Belpre Golden Eagles. She is excited to take her spirit and talent to the college level.

Mia will be studying biology while at Marietta College, and even though she will pour her heart and soul in to the cheer squad, she will definitely be focusing on her studies as well.

