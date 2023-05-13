Obituary: Lopez, Joseph E.

Joseph E. Lopez, age 62, Greenwood, WV, departed this life May 5, 2023 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. Joe was born in Clarksburg, WV, the son of the late Frank Lopez and Rosalie Bane.

Joe had been employed as a cable technician for Sudden Link in Pennsboro and Shinnston, WV. He was a 20-year member of the Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Dept. followed by a 10-year membership of the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Dept. Joe was a member of the Ritchie County Car Club, participating in local car shows. He enjoyed car collecting and had frequented the Saltwell Auto Auctions for over 20 years. He filled the yard with a proud display of his collection. In addition to car collecting, his hobbies included riding his Fatboy Harley Davidson and operating his ham radio.

He is survived by wife, Julie Lopez; two sons, Joseph F. Lopis (Danielle), Harrisville, WV and Anthony M. Lopez (Chelsea), Greenwood, WV; one daughter, Heather M. Lopis, Pennsboro, WV; six grandchildren, McKenzie Lopis, Jordin Bailey, Paiten Lopis, Maddox Lopis, Harrison Lopez and Christopher Lopez; and five siblings, Kimberly Andrews, Leslie Allen, Scott Goreley, Frank Lopez and Debbie Bonasso.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by two sisters, Rose Marie Evans and Rhonda Lee Sigler. In consideration of Joe’s wishes and those of his family, following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Dept. on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

