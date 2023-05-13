Obituary: McCauley, Karen Sue

Karen Sue McCauley, 74, of Mineral Wells, WV went to be with Jesus on Friday, May 12, 2023 surrounded by her loving family at the home of her daughter Nicole in Coolville, OH. She was born December 21, 1948 in Parkersburg, WV. The daughter, of the late Garrett and Madeline White Brown.

Karen was a 1966 graduate of Belpre High School where she played the clarinet in the marching band. She attended Mountain State College and was an Administrative Assistant for Blue Cross/ Blue Shield. She loved to bake, decorate cakes, wrap presents, cleaning, and reading. She especially loved collecting Snoopy memorabilia. She attended Sam’s Creek First Baptist Church.

She is survived by her loving husband, Howard “Pat” McCauley; one daughter, Nicole Sigman (Andy) of Coolville, OH; one step son, Patrick McCauley of Mineral Wells, WV; two step daughters, Diana Smith of Mineral Wells, WV and Jill Murphy of Parkersburg, WV; four grandchildren, Vivian, Bruce, Meredith, and Jeremy; five step grandchildren, Megan, Tyler, Kyle, Zachary, and Creed; several great grandchildren; one brother, Butch Brown (Charlotte) of Garner, NC.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by the father of her daughter, Ryerson Chapman.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Monday May 15, 2023 at Sam’s Creek First Baptist Church in Mineral Wells, WV with Carl Radcliff officiating. Burial will follow in the McCauley Family Cemetery in Mineral Wells, WV. Visitation will take place 11:00 AM -1:00 PM Monday at Sam’s Creek First Baptist Church.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for the wonderful care she received.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the McCauley family.

