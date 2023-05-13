Obituary: Tate, Larry D.

Larry D. Tate, age 70, of Pennsboro, WV departed this life on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Stonerise of Belmont, WV.

Larry was born December 9, 1952, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Duane and Betty Ruth Haddox Tate. He had most recently been employed by Simonton Windows, and had previously worked for the former Dick Warner Pontiac, Parkersburg, WV and the former Allen’s Pontiac, Pennsboro, WV as a parts and service manager. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He greatly enjoyed fishing, hunting and basically any outdoor activity.

Larry is survived by four siblings, Sandra Morris and Russell Tate (Lori), Harrisville, WV; and Richard Tate (Dee), and Susan Corbitt (Todd), St. Mary’s, WV. He was preceded in death by his parents.

At Larry’s request, he will be cremated with no memorial or funeral service planned. Raiguel Funeral Home is assisting the family with his arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com

