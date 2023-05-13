Obituary: Osborne, Ryan Douglas

Ryan Douglas Osborne, 27, of Marietta, Ohio, died at 2:36 pm, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from a tragic accident in Las Colinas, Texas.

Ryan was born June 9, 1995, and lived most of his life in Marietta, Ohio. He worked as a VP Business Development Specialist for North Star Leasing, a division of Peoples Bank, and was a member of Marietta Noon Lions Club and Sigma Beta Delta honor society. He was a graduate of Franklin University where he obtained Bachelor of Science degrees in business administration, and management & leadership. He was a prior graduate of Washington State Community College where he earned associate degrees in applied business and business management technology. Ryan was a graduate of Warren High School class of 2014.

Ryan married his soulmate, Autumn Lynn Heddleston, June 10, 2022, and said it was the best day of his life. The couple moved to Las Colinas, Texas the following month and began a beautiful life together as husband and wife, both pursuing professional careers. Although they did not have any children, they adopted a mini poodle, Arya, and became pet parents.

Ryan is survived by his wife Autumn Lynn (Heddleston) Osborne, pet daughter Arya, parents Christopher Todd and Jane Ann Osborne, mother and father-in-law Robert and Lynetta Heddleston, sister Brittany (Michael), nephew Grayson, grandparents Roger and Lynn Osborne, uncle Steve Osborne, aunt Cyndie Flowers Drake, and several cousins whom he loved all very dearly.

Ryan was preceded in death by his grand parents Harry and Martha Flowers, great- grandmother Pauline Young, great grandparents Harold and Josephine Osborne, James and Louise Queen, aunt Karen Flowers, great uncle Gary Osborne, and cousin Mishelle Drake.

Ryan loved life and his family and friends. He was always mindful of others and tried to make a positive difference in the lives of many. He enjoyed basketball, bocce ball, swimming, disk golf, biking, hiking, walking and any activity that would keep him active and healthy. Ryan loved nature and its beauty. He also enjoyed the stock market, cars, reading, listening to podcasts and he was Autumn’s number 1 fan at her dance performances. He will be deeply missed.

Ryan truly loved people and had designated himself as an organ donor. His final act of selflessness was to help others with a life changing gift.

A memorial service to honor Ryan and celebrate his life will be held May 28, 2023, at Freedom Gate Church located at 104 Tennis Center Drive Marietta, OH 45750.

