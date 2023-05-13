Public forum will seek community input on recreation center plans

An upcoming public forum will give locals the chance to give feedback on plans for a rec center.
An upcoming public forum will give locals the chance to give feedback on plans for a rec center.
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg is seeking the public’s feedback on plans for the Parkersburg Activity and Recreation Center.

There will be a public forum on the topic at the city park pavilion next Tuesday on May the 16th.

Development Director Ryan Barber said the center could be a venue for a variety of different activities and community gatherings.

Barber said the forum will look at potential programming, location considerations, economic development opportunities, and more.

“We want to hear from folks. You know, tell us what you think, what do you like about the project, what do you not like, what are things that we can change and incorporate now, during the planning phase while we get closer to potential construction.”

If you can’t physically be at the meeting, there will be a livestream on the city’s Facebook page, where you can comment live. The forum will last from 6pm to 7:30pm.

