Shimmy Mob performs at the Point Park amphitheater to raise awareness for domestic abuse

Shimmy mob returns to Parkersburg to raise domestic abuse awareness
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Early Saturday morning the Parkersburg and Belpre shimmy mob performed at the Point Park amphitheater to help raise awareness for domestic abuse.

Shimmy Mob is an international belly dance flash mob held annually on World Belly Dance Day, the second Saturday of May, to raise awareness of domestic abuse and to support local women’s and children’s shelters.

Jewels Whitley of the Parkersburg shimmy mob says this event is a great way to not only raise awareness but bring the women of the community together for a good cause.

“It is important to bring that here because it not only shows awareness about domestic abuse and helps our women’s shelter but it also brings women together as a community, uplifting and encouraging each other. We grow as we are dancing together,” Whitley said.

The Shimmy Mob will be hosting another event in September but a specific date is not set yet. For more information you can follow along on the Shimmy Mob website

