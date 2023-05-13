Williamstown runners sign with Marshall for Track and Field, Cross Country

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Zach Cannon and Chase Trembly are runners on the Williamstown High School track and field and cross country teams, and have chosen to sign together to continue running for track and field and cross country at Marshall University for the Thundering Herd.

Zach and Chase are best friends and wanted to continue running on the same team in college, just as they did in high school for the Yellowjackets.

Zach will be heading to Marshall to study business, while Chase will be taking on computer science and mathematics in Huntington.

Both Zach and Chase say they are ready to take on the challenge of running at a Division One level.

