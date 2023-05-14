A-MAY-zing art exhibit opens their doors for the entire month

Art exhibit in Marietta has over 40 artists
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The month long art exhibit at Unitarian Universalist Church in Marietta included 42 different artists who included many different art pieces.

Stone carvings, watercolor paintings, sculptures made from car parts and many more types of art were on show on Sunday.

A lot of artists share their mental or physical expression with the art they create and local artist Ron Teska does the same.

“A lot of my art stems from expression and whatever message I am trying to convey at that time in life,” Teska said.

But Teska also believes that art shows like the one held Sunday can help the younger generation of artists figure out

“What it does is reinforces a child’s ability to make a decision of what they want to do and like Confucious said find something you like to do you’ll never work a day in your life,” Teska said.

The art exhibit will be open at the church next Sunday and it will be open to the public.

