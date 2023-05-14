Butcher Family Farm hosts Spring Bash

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Butcher Family Farm hosted a Spring Bash from May 13 to May 14.

The family-owned farm had its greenhouses stocked with flowers and other plants for Mothers Day. Families attending also had the chance to visit a petting zoo, ride ponies, and purchase ice cream.

Rob Butcher said the weekend brought a lot of businesses to his family’s farm, even during Saturday’s rain. Butcher said this is the second annual Spring Bash. “We had been doing the Mothers Day weekend for many years, but last year we just decided to take it up a notch and make it an event and try to get it out there to where more people would know about the farm and come down for a visit,” Butcher said.

Butcher said he was pleased to see families enjoying the nice weather and activities at the farm.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.