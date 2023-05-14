Fire damages historical building in Washington

Northwest Drive fire
Northwest Drive fire(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday night a fire was reported at 556 Northwest Drive. The building was abandoned but it held significance to the area that it was.

The building was used for town lock masters in the early 1900s along the Ohio river.

Washington, Lubeck and Blennerhassett fire departments were all called on scene at the time of the fire. They did request help from the Waverly VFD-Rehab Team WVU- Camden Clark Ambulance Service, Wood County Sheriff’s Office and the Wood County Fire Investigation Team.

The nearest fire hydrant wasn’t available so the fire departments had to pull water from the Ohio river.

The fire is still under investigation and the fire marshal will be on the scene tomorrow morning.

If you have any information about any possible cause of the fire you can contact the wood county sheriff fire marshal.

We will continue to give you updates as we learn more.

