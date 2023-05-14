Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department expanding EMS services

Washington County residents will soon have access to expanded emergency services.
By Chase Campbell
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County residents will soon have access to expanded emergency services.

The Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department is gearing up to start 24/7 EMS service of paid staff. New team members were hired over the past few months, and orientation was held this week. Fire Chief Mike Chevalier said he expects the paid EMS service to be up and running by early June.

Chevalier said having the 24 hour staff members will improve the department’s ability to respond to emergencies. “We normally have an advanced life support ambulance, but being all volunteer, it just depended on who was home,” he said. “Now we’re designed to have an ALS squad here 24 hours a day.”

Chevalier said bringing the paid EMS service to fruition took over two-years, from getting funding to finding, hiring, and training staff. He said he was excited to see all that work pay off soon.

