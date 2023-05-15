The Castle offers summer camps

The Castle offers summer camps
The Castle offers summer camps(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The Castle is offering three summer camps for 2023 and spaces are filling up.

All three summer camps will include unique and educational experiences for attendees.

The dates for the camps range from July to early August.

The summer camps include a history camp, an archeology camp, and an archeology field school, according to a statement from The Castle.

History Camp: Ups and Downs 1920-1940 will provide historic hands-on activities for students in grades three through six. History Camp will take place from July 10 through July 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Campers at Archeology Camp will experience a real archeological dig and learn from professional archeologists. Archeology camp is for incoming sixth through eighth graders and will take place from July 17 through July 20, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Archeology Field School is geared toward high school-age students and adults. The field school will offer hands-on excavation work and other activities. The camp will take place from July 31 through August 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To learn more or register, visit https://mariettacastle.org/events.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg P.D. waiting on D.N.A. and forensic evidence to come back
Parkersburg P.D. waiting on D.N.A. and forensic evidence to come back
Giant Flea Market back to full set up
Northwest Drive fire
Fire damages historical building in Washington
Man faces child pornography charge
Man from Spencer arrested for child porn
Fenton glass blowing
First annual Fenton glass bash takes place at Washington County fairgrounds

Latest News

Vienna to flush hydrants
Consumers should look for the Lot Codes and “use by” dates, which can be found at the bottom of...
Recalled infant formula being distributed after initial notice, FDA says
Wood County Commissioners vote to end discussion with West Virginia American Water
Wood County Commissioners vote against selling PSDs to West Virginia American Water
Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department expanding EMS services
Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department expanding EMS services