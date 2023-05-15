The Castle offers summer camps

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The Castle is offering three summer camps for 2023 and spaces are filling up.

All three summer camps will include unique and educational experiences for attendees.

The dates for the camps range from July to early August.

The summer camps include a history camp, an archeology camp, and an archeology field school, according to a statement from The Castle.

History Camp: Ups and Downs 1920-1940 will provide historic hands-on activities for students in grades three through six. History Camp will take place from July 10 through July 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Campers at Archeology Camp will experience a real archeological dig and learn from professional archeologists. Archeology camp is for incoming sixth through eighth graders and will take place from July 17 through July 20, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Archeology Field School is geared toward high school-age students and adults. The field school will offer hands-on excavation work and other activities. The camp will take place from July 31 through August 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To learn more or register, visit https://mariettacastle.org/events.

