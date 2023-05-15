Kanawha Elementary student wins “When I Grow Up” scholarship contest

A Wood Co. student is one of 15 students selected winners for the “When I Grow Up” scholarship contest.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Kanawha Elementary School third-grader is selected as one of the 15 “When I Grow Up” scholarship winners in West Virginia.

Maddie Farnsworth made her entry into this contest talking about how she wants to create a small business. Specifically, like the pet boarding and daycare center, “Boxers Bed and Biscuits.”

“Well, I admire that she is modeling herself after a successful business that already exists. And that she’s willing to compete with a successful business that already exists,” W.Va. State Treasurer’s Office local government specialist, Debi Lockhart said.

Maddie says she is an animal lover and wants to create a place where animals can be excited to visit and stay. The same way her dog loves to visit the same business she modeled her essay after.

“She’s always just really excited to go there and doesn’t want to leave,” Maddie said. “And so, I thought, ‘What if I made a place like that.’ Where dogs just are excited to go and when they leave they are excited for the next time they come back.”

With this win, Maddie won a five-hundred-dollar education savings account and Kanawha Elementary earned five-hundred dollars from this win as well. Maddie has a chance to win an additional $45 hundred for her education savings account as she competes against the other 14 finalists.

Maddie says she wants to dog sit for people this summer to be prepared for what she wants to do in the future.

