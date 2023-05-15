Law enforcement comes together for National Police Week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Police and sheriff’s offices in the area, along with state officials came together for National Police Week.

West Virginia state auditor, John B. McCuskey said supporting law enforcement is vital. Not only in advocating for better pay, but better equipment as well.

“We have to be really, really mindful that we are investing in our law enforcement officers,” McCuskey said. “The same way we invest in all of the rest of our infrastructure. We need great schools. We need awesome delivery of water and natural gas and all of these things. But we also have to make sure that our commitment to our law enforcement officers does not waiver. Because, without public safety, there is no economic development.”

Officers were given awards for their service in law enforcement.

From 2022 Officer of the Year, Parkersburg detective James Zimmerman to Parkersburg homeless coordinator, Don Lindsey for the Gary Deem Lifetime Achievement Award.

“As a young officer, I hope those are the guys you look at and say, ‘I want to be like him. I want to work as hard as he does. I want to do what he does.’ Because, if they’re to the level of getting these awards – if it’s for a year or for a lifetime – and if you’re able to get your younger guys able to get to that level, you’re going to have an unstoppable crime-solving police department,” Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #79 president, Lt. Beniah Depue said.

Lt. Depue says that 246 officers died in the line of duty in 2022 across the country. Depue says that events like these are important to commemorate those who are gone, and to enjoy the time with those who are still here.

“You know – and just having that knowledge – it’s that much more important to take stock of the officers you work with,” Lt. Depue said. “I mean they’re my friends, they’re my extended family. And any chance that I get to kind of sit down in a kind of fellowship with them, have a couple laughs and some food. Because you don’t know next shift they go out, one of you might not be there.”

The event also honored people who helped law enforcement in 2022. Jeff and Rena Craft earned the citizens of the year award for helping to renovate the Fraternal Order of Police lodge.

