Marietta College holds watch party for reveal of NCAA DIII regional

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday afternoon the Marietta Pio baseball players, coaches and staff gathered to watch the release of the 60 team tournament playoff bracket.

The Marietta Pios (34-11) will be playing host to Adrian College (25-19) this Friday at 11 a.m.

With the home field advantage Head Coach Brian Brewer and 1st team All-Ohio Athletic Conference Utility Player Trent Valentine believes can be key to a late tournament run.

“Yeah, I mean anytime you get to play at home it’s an advantage you’re sleeping in your bed, in front of your fans at your facility and your field so that’s something we certainly look forward to,” said Coach Brewer. “Just having the opportunity for your families to come to your hometown field and everything like that. It really means everything and this allows maybe some students to come back to see us play some more and then the lifelong fans of mc they get to watch us play and that’s really cool to see” said Valentine.

Coach Brewer added that the way the team ended the season left a “sour taste” in their mouths and believes they will use it as fuel throughout the tournament.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.