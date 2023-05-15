Martha Stewart lands historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9,...
Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Martha Stewart has landed a historic spot on the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The 81-year-old lifestyle businesswoman is the oldest swimsuit model the magazine has featured.

Stewart revealed her cover shot on Monday’s “Today Show” saying, “I like that picture.”

The shoot was in the Dominican Republic. Stewart appears in a total of 10 looks.

Sports Illustrated called the cover “epic” on Twitter.

