Mercer County hosts Special Olympics

Mercer County hosts Special Olympics
Mercer County hosts Special Olympics
By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Special Olympics is wrapped up on Friday, May 12.

As participants took part in a range of track and field events this afternoon at PikeView High School’s football field. Events included a long jump, a version of shot-put, and a whole range of races with various age classes and heats.

An organizer said such an event was a great thing to give folks a fun way to close out the week.

Mercer County Special Olympics organizer Megan Belcher said, “It’s kind of like our Friday thing, so it’s our favorite thing for all of us in the week. It’s a Friday fun day with all of our favorite friends, and it just gives them something to do in the community, something to look forward to.”

Among today’s nearly 30 participants, a number are set to move on to Charleston in the near future to compete at the state level for the West Virginia Special Olympics.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg P.D. waiting on D.N.A. and forensic evidence to come back
Parkersburg P.D. waiting on D.N.A. and forensic evidence to come back
Giant Flea Market back to full set up
Northwest Drive fire
Fire damages historical building in Washington
Man faces child pornography charge
Man from Spencer arrested for child porn
Fenton glass blowing
First annual Fenton glass bash takes place at Washington County fairgrounds

Latest News

Kanawha Elementary student wins “When I Grow Up” scholarship contest
Kanawha Elementary student wins “When I Grow Up” scholarship contest
A Wood Co. student is one of 15 students selected winners for the “When I Grow Up” scholarship...
Kanawha Elementary student wins “When I Grow Up” scholarship contest
Law enforcement comes together for National Police Week
Law enforcement comes together for National Police Week
SW resources
SW Resources hosts annual golf classic at Parkersburg Country Club
The Castle offers summer camps
The Castle offers summer camps