Obituary: Greene, Mary Ann

Mary Ann Greene, aged 32, passed away on May 8th, 2023. She was a beloved mother, sister, daughter, cousin, and niece who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Mary Ann Greene was born on September 14th, 1990, in Baltimore City, MD where she spent her formative years.

Mary enjoyed being around her friends, family, and children. She had the ability to put smiles on the faces around her and bring joy to everyone who knew her.

Mary is survived by her mother, Cathy Cheeseman; stepfather, Jerry Cheeseman; children, Arbutus, Dasia, Savanna, Kashan, and Kesean; brothers, Michael and Mark; sisters, Norma and Amber; and stepbrothers, Jeremy and Chad.

Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her. She will forever be missed and the memories, precious moments, and joy she brought to all around her will never be forgotten.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted by Mary’s family to assist with arrangements. Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort with her loved ones.

