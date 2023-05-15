Obituary: Henry, Carolyn Jean

Carolyn Jean Henry, 77, of Parkersburg, WV, peacefully passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 26, 1945 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late James Wilbur Ridenour and Beulah McGee Ridenour.

After Carolyn worked many years as a supervisor at Wendy’s, she went to work for the DHHR. She then retired from the DHHR after 30+ years of service. In addition to working, she also was an in-home childcare provider from 1990 to present. Carolyn was an avid member of the Broadway Church of the Nazarene. She loved and cherished her family and friends, as well as travelling and helping those in need.

Carolyn is survived by her loving husband Samuel Kay Henry; eight children, Tammy Jones of Elizabeth, WV, Steven Kelley (Jessica) of Parkersburg, WV, Teresa Bellotte of Reynoldsville, WV, Raymond Kelley (Rhonda) of Parkersburg, WV, Richard Kelley of Parkersburg, WV, Alicia Gibbs (Brian) of Parkersburg, WV, Myka Crum of Beckley, WV, Brandi Wilt (Eric) of Vienna, WV; a stepson, Luke K. Henry of CA; a sister, Susan Warner (Bert) of CA; sister in law, Terri Ridenour of Vienna, WV; 36 grandchildren; 52 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren and two on the way; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmie Lee Ridenour and Mike Ridenour; a sister, Evelyn Keffer; an infant daughter, Barbara Jean Sutphin; son in law, Dr. John A. Bellotte; a grandson, Charles Clinton Hess III.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, May 19, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor John Witmer officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will take place 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday, May 18, 2023 and one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

The family would like to give a special thanks to all staff that took a part in her care at Camden Clark Medical Center.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Henry family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.